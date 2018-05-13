Metrolink crash victim identified
Los Angeles County Sheriffs and Los Angeles County Fire responds to a Train vs Pedestrian on the corner of Railroad and Drayton Friday evening. Cory Rubin/ The SIgnal
By Skylar Barti
1 min ago

Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the woman struck and killed by a Metrolink train Friday night.

Elizabeth Torres, 49, was believed to be homeless, according to officials.

The fatal crash happened Friday night just after 7 p.m. on Drayton Street, near Railroad Avenue. Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the crash.

“It was a DOA,” Fire Department Supervisor Imy McBride said.

The train that killed her was traveling north to Lancaster, according to Lt. Leo Bauer of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

