Metrolink crash victim identified

Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the woman struck and killed by a Metrolink train Friday night.
Elizabeth Torres, 49, was believed to be homeless, according to officials.
The fatal crash happened Friday night just after 7 p.m. on Drayton Street, near Railroad Avenue. Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the crash.
“It was a DOA,” Fire Department Supervisor Imy McBride said.
The train that killed her was traveling north to Lancaster, according to Lt. Leo Bauer of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.