More than 65 gallons of fuel spilled near Agua Dulce

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Between 65-70 gallons of fuel spilled from the punctured fuel tank of a big rig traveling southbound on Highway 14 near Agua Dulce om Wednesday morning, prompting a response by several agencies.

Although officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department have not yet disclosed what type of fuel had spilled, firefighters specially trained to deal with fuel spills were asked to join first responders on the right shoulder of the highway near Agua Dulce Canyon Road.

At 9:15 a.m., firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a Freightliner truck sustained a punctured fuel line, Fire Department spokeswoman Vanessa Lozano told The Signal.

Shortly after arriving at the scene, they called in members of the Fire Department’s Health Hazardous Materials team for a fuel spill.

The leaking big rig had pulled over to the right shoulder of the highway, Lozano said.

