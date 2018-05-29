Newhall man found murdered in Thousand Oaks

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A man who lived in Newhall and attended Hart High School was identified Monday as the victim of a murder in Thousand Oaks.

Chad Omelia, 26, was found dead Monday, according to a news release issued Tuesday by detectives with the Thousand Oaks Police Department’s Investigations Bureau Sheriff’s Major Crimes Bureau

On Monday, about 1:15 a.m., deputies responded to a disturbance in the zero block of Meagan Place, Capt. Garo Kuredjian said in the news release.

Once on scene, deputies located Chad Omelia deceased.

Omelia had multiple wounds to his body, Kuredjian said. The manner and cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

“In addition to Omelia, deputies discovered a female inside the residence with significant injuries that required immediate medical attention,” he said.

The female was transported to a local hospital for treatment and she is currently in stable condition, he added.

