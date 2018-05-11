Newhall School District names three new principals

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

Newhall School District officials announced Jennifer Boone, Wendy Maxwell and Jackeline Tapia have been named principals for three of the district’s schools.

“We’re fortunate to have three incredibly gifted leaders as our three newest principals,” said Superintendent Paul Cordeiro. “All three are excited to work collaboratively with teachers, parents and students at their respective schools. They will work hard to ensure high achievement for all students, carrying forward the Newhall School District’s tradition of excellence.”

Boone, McGrath Elementary’s new principal, is currently serving as the director of curriculum, instruction, and assessment for the Conejo Valley Unified School District, where she has been employed for the past 14 years. Boone received her bachelor’s degree from California Lutheran University in liberal arts and her master’s in educational administration from Chapman University.

Boone began her career teaching in California and England. She brings over 18 years’ experience as an elementary principal in the Palm Springs Unified School District, Beverly Hills Unified School District and Conejo Valley.

Maxwell is currently serving as the interim principal of Oak Hills Elementary School and will now take over as principal. She brings 22 years of experience as a teacher, assistant principal, ASES program administrator and as a categorical/curriculum director. Maxwell earned her bachelor’s degree in child development from California State University, Los Angeles, and her master’s in educational leadership from Pepperdine University.

Tapia started her career 14 years ago in the Santa Clarita Valley. She was a teacher in the Castaic Union School District and a Spanish dual immersion teacher in the Palmdale School District prior to starting her administrative career as an assistant principal at Newhall Elementary School. She is looking forward to serving as Newhall Elementary School’s principal. Tapia received a bachelor’s degree in communications from the Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Occidente and her master’s in administrative leadership from California State University, Northridge.

Boone, Maxwell and Tapia will commence their new assignments July 1.