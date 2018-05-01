Open House for SCV Water set for May 12

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Local water officials are holding an Open House on Saturday, May 12 in celebration of California’s Water Awareness month.

The annual free event takes place from 9 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m. at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, and at the SCV Water conservation garden and patio overlooking the park.

A free trolley is scheduled to shuttle guests between the park and the garden.

It’s open to all SCV residents and provides information on water-saving tools and practices.

Vendors at the event are expected to showcase products and services focused on water efficiency, landscape ideas and services, and environmental sustainability.

Attendees are urged to take part in a composting workshop called, Ranger Frank and his Wild Friends.

Kids are invited to take in a water conservation show called “H2O, Where Did You Go?”

There will be free popcorn, frozen lemonade and free face painting.

