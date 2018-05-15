Patrol deputies make arrests, seize heroin

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Inroads are being made into Santa Clarita Valley’s illicit heroin trade one step at a time by patrol deputies acting on suspicions.

On Sunday afternoon, a citizen called and reported suspicious activity—two adult males were “using the restroom” outside of their vehicle parked on Green Hill Drive in Castaic, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said.

Deputies checked it out, and discovered that one of the two adult males had a $35,000 warrant in the system for narcotics, and the other male was in possession of heroin.

Both men were arrested and transported to our station for booking.

“Sometimes when you call us to report suspicious activity, you never know where it will lead to,” Miller said.

Last month, patrol deputies arrested a man and a woman on suspicion of selling heroin after having investigated a suspicious vehicle in each case.

In March, suspected criminals from out of town were arrested by a patrol deputy who simply investigated a suspicious car.

Three people, two young men and one woman, all from Simi Valley, were arrested on suspicion of robbery, drug offenses and arrest warrants, after a deputy spotted a car which had both front and rear license plates intentionally obscured

A week prior to that, a Missouri couple was arrested on suspicion of being convicted felons in possession of a loaded firearm after a deputy found them sleeping in a parked car.

