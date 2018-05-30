Pipe-wielding road rage incident in Valencia ends in arrest

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A pipe-wielding confrontation between two motorists in Valencia ended with one man arrested last week, officials reported Wednesday.

The two men were stopped at a suburban Valencia intersection, and the argument escalated to a point at which the two allegedly tussled over control of a pipe one of the motorists apparently was trying to wield as a weapon.

The incident of “possible road rage” happened May 24 at about 9:30 p.m. on McBean Parkway at Decoro Drive, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, told The Signal on Wednesday.

“The victim reported that the suspect was in the vehicle in front of him at the … intersection at a red light, and that the suspect got out of his vehicle, retrieved a metal pipe out of his trunk, and approached the victim on the driver’s side window,” Miller said. “The suspect attempted to swing the metal pipe at the victim. The victim was able to grab the pipe and there was a brief struggle. “

The suspect, however, managed to regain possession of the metal pipe, walked away, put the pipe back in his trunk, and drove away, she said.

The victim was able to provide the license number of suspect’s vehicle to deputies.

A 21-year-old clerical worker who lives in Valencia was arrested on Friday, at about noon, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, not a firearm, a felony.

His bail was set at $30,000.

