Public invited to Old Town Newhall parking structure ribbon cutting

By Skylar Barti

1 min ago

The City of Santa Clarita is inviting the public to attend the ribbon cutting for the Old Town Newhall Parking Structure.

The official ribbon cutting event will happen on Thursday, May 10 at 11 a.m. between Railroad avenue and Main Street.

Residents will have the first opportunity to see the parking structure, which will provide increased parking in the area. The ceremony will be held at the entrance to the new structure followed by a speaking program on the rooftop.

The structure is part of the Santa Clarita 2020 plan under the “Enhancing Economic Vitality” theme. The city constructed the new parking structure on the Redevelopment Block in Old Town Newhall.

Once opened, the structure adds 372 parking stalls.

The project is one of three on the Redevelopment Block for Old Town Newhall, which also includes Newhall Crossing and the Laemmle Theatre.

For More information about the event, contact Mayumi Miyasto at (661) 284-1421 or mmiyasato@santa-clarita.com.