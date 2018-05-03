Records fall at track & field Foothill League finals

By Haley Sawyer

No matter where you were standing at the College of the Canyons, you could hear Abbey Bryant screaming after she finished the 100-meter hurdles at the Foothill League track and field finals.

It was for good reason, though.

“When I crossed the finish line, one of my teammates who is a freshman that I’ve been working with all season, she came up to me, she said, ‘You got a PR. A huge PR. You got 14.5.’ And I started screaming and I freaked out,” the Saugus hurdler said.

Bryant clocked a time of 14.55 seconds in the 110 hurdles, which was good for a new Foothill League record. She surpassed Katie Kirst’s previous record of 14.61, set in 2004.

Breaking the record wasn’t even on Bryant’s agenda as she prepared for the league finals.

“I had the sheet that had all the records on it and the previous times and so I remember looking at it, but I just kind of pushed it aside thinking, ‘There’s no way I can reach that,’” she said.

Nevertheless, she chugged along as usual in the week leading up to finals, working with a block specialist to shave a second or two off her time.

Bryant also claimed first place in the 300 hurdles in 44.96 seconds, sending her to the CIF-Southern Section prelims in two events.

Fellow Centurion Mariah Castillo toppled the meet record in the 3200, logging a time of 10:35.28 and Canyon’s Ethan Danforth set a record of his own in the boys 3200 at 9:07.86.

Canyon’s Max Wright had a massive accomplishment of his own, taking first in the high jump at league finals for the fourth consecutive year. He cleared 6 feet, 6 inches for the title and was followed by teammate Tyler Cash at 6-04.

“It definitely feels different because this year there was a lot more competition,” Wright said. “…I really had to push it to be able to get first because I had gone the whole season pretty much without PRing, but now it was time to step up.”

Rachel Bowers of Canyon took first in the girls high jump at 5-00 after picking up the event a mere three weeks ago.

Fellow Cowboy Christian Valles claimed first in pole vault after clearing 15-08, just one inch away from his own league record of 15-07.

Golden Valley swept in the long jump with Maximiliano Gabriel in first (21-05), Joshua Ballard in second (21-04) and Brandon Sabelis in third (20-09.50). Tanner Berney had the top leap in triple jump at 46-00.

Valencia’s Lauryn Shockley was first in the girls long jump (16-10.50) and West Ranch’s Shelbi Schauble was first in the triple jump (36-07.50). Wildcat Amber Racina was the top pole vaulter at 10-07.

In relays, the Golden Valley boys team of Jalen Davis, Brandon Sabelis, Kory Bacon and Deven Mendez won the 4×100, recording 43.16, while Valencia’s Tanner Berney, Antonio Marroquin, Kai Wingo and JaCore Johnson was the 4×400 in 3:18.49 for a new meet record.

The Wildcats doubled in the 4×100 and the 4×400. Shelbi Schauble, Hailey Hunt, London Lewis and Jennah Sesay of West Ranch claimed the 4×100 girls title with a time of 48.18, then Lewis, Hunt, Sesay and Schauble won the 4×400 in 3:59.10.

Mariah Castillo won the girls 1600 (4:50.23) and Evan Bates won the boys 1600 (4:18.53).

In sprint events, Grizzlies freshman Yleana Lopez won the girls 400 at 57.46 and the Vikings’ Jaliyah Berkley won the 100 at 12.12 and the 200 at 24.82. Valencia’s Johnson won the boys 400 (48.53) and the boys 200 (22.02). GV’s Jalen Davis won the boys 100 (11.18).

Wingo won the boys 800 (1:56.19) and Angelee Berganio of Canyon won the girls 800 (2:19.93).

Hart’s Cole Shirakata edged Mya Davis in the boys 110 hurdles, logging 15.14, but Davis was tops in the 300 hurdles at 39.19.

Throwing events took place on Thursday, with West Ranch pacing the league on both the girls and boys sides.

Natalie Ramirez threw 44-00.90 to break Shyann Franklin’s meet record of 44-00 in shot put, then tossed 134-06 for first in discus.

Danny Bryant doubled in shot and discus, throwing 59-08 and 158-02.50 respectively.

First-place athletes in each event move on to the CIF-SS prelims, which will be held on Saturday, May 12. Second- and third-place athletes must meet minimum standards for entry.