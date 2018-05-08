Road rage ends in crash for motorcyclist, car driver

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

An apparent road rage incident between a biker and a car driver ended in a traffic collision this morning as commuters made their way south on Highway 14.

The crash happened a couple of minutes before 9 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 14, just south of Placerita Canyon Road.

Just moments before the traffic collision, motorists contacting the California Highway Patrol reported seeing a biker described only as having dreadlocks yelling at the driver of a Toyota Camry.

“Somebody reported the motorcycle rider and the car driver involved in a road rage incident just prior to the collision,” CHP Officer Eric Priessman told The Signal Tuesday morning.

“The motorcycle rider was apparently motioning for the driver to pull over and fight,” he said.

Paramedics arrived at the crash at 9:05 a.m. and asked dispatchers for an ambulance, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

They provided medical treatment to both motorists and spent more than 45 minutes at the crash site.

CHP officers were expected to interview both motorists, Priessman said, “so that our investigators get the story from both parties.”

