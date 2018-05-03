Rosedell celebrates 50 years of pride with community and faculty

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

When Rosedell Elementary School opened its doors more than 50 years ago, Lyndon B. Johnson was president, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was alive and Rosedell hadn’t yet completed its first year of academic instruction.

Fast forward 50 years, Trump is president, Dr. Martin Luther King Junior’s niece is speaking in Santa Clarita and Rosedell is now in its 50th year of serving students who reside in the Santa Clarita Valley.

“A lot has changed in 50 years, but the thing that’s never wavered is the family-oriented, loving and caring community of Rosedell,” Principal Kathy Stendel said. “This school and its family will always be close.”

To celebrate the school’s semicentennial, the roadrunners at Rosedell invited former students and members of the community to a special musical production.

Third and sixth-graders graced the stage Tuesday for the show’s premiere, followed by fifth and second-graders on Wednesday and fourth and first-graders Thursday.

Superintendent Joan Lucid visited Wednesday’s performance, joining past administrators, librarians and employees who also attended performances on other nights.

Students sang songs of past principals, head custodian Eddie Urena and other jingles that reflected the proud history of Rosedell. The school also displayed vintage posters which highlighted the fun memories that have occurred on campus since the first day of school at Rosedell Elementary on Sept. 11, 1967.

Due to a conflict in schedule, the first principal of Rosedell was unable to attend this year’s musical event, but he wrote a message for Stendel to share with those in attendance.

“I’m so grateful for the effort of teachers, support staff, community and parents that joined to make Rosedell School an exceptional place for our children to learn,” first principal Joe Fazio shared. ”I’m confident that in the next 50 years, the Rosedell community will continue to provide its award winning level of education for its students.”