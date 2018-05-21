Sanitation officials announce meeting this week
By Jim Holt
2 mins ago

The local sanitation district announced the details of its next meeting today.

A meeting of the Santa Clarita Valley Sanitation District board of directors has been set to happen Friday at the Santa Clarita City Hall.

The meeting is open to the public and begins at 11:30 a.m.

