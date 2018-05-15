Santa Clarita business finds international success

By Brennon Dixson

8 hours ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Following his company’s success in the Startup Exhibition portion of Google Startup Grind’s Global Conference, Ahmad Fares was selected to participate in a panel discussion at the Mobile Virtual Network Operator World Congress in Madrid, Spain.

The founder and CEO of Celitech shared his perspective on the needs of consumers in the era of digitalization at the global meeting where telecom innovators and mobile connectivity industry disruptors from around the world discuss how the telecom market is shifting and what new technologies are emerging.

Celitech aims to improve the way mobile phones connect to cellular networks by developing the world’s first digital MVNO, a technology that would enable international travelers to access local mobile data 4G connectivity through a mobile phone application.

The company, which was one of the 134 selected from thousands of candidates spanning 80 countries, has gained visibility among investors, industry leaders and potential customers in the recent months since Google’s global conference.

Santa Clarita has recognized the importance of promoting small businesses which is why the city created the Santa Clarita Business Incubator, officials said. The city believes the Business Incubator project will stimulate economic growth, entrepreneurship and enterprise development in the area by providing low-cost office space, meeting rooms, mentorship, customized trainings and networking programs to the new companies who find a home in Santa Clarita’s Arts and Entertainment District, just as Celitech did.