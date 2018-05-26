Santa Clarita Christian School honors their 41 graduates

By Skylar Barti

1 min ago

Santa Clarita Christian School students and their families gathered at Crossroad Community Church in Valencia to honor the 2018 graduating class.

SCCS honored 41 graduates who made it to the end of their high school careers. Graduates had the chance to honor their families through a video with words of thanks, while the graduate hands their parents a rose.

Of the 41 students in attendance, 25 graduated with honors from SCCS.

The students now set off for colleges such as The Master’s University, UC San Diego, UC Riverside and Biola University to further their education. Some students will be staying in Santa Clarita to begin their higher education at College of the Canyons.

This year’s student speakers included Julia Phillips, Timothy Nakhla and Sasha Ridenour.

Keeping with the school’s faith-based standards, prayers were given and songs were sung for both the students and families. Some students had family members who only spoke and even sang in their native language of Mandarin.

SCCS was established in 1982 and has become one of the largest Christian K-12 schools in Santa Clarita, according to their website.