Santa Clarita joins celebration for Metrolink station

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

The Santa Clarita City Council joined Los Angeles County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Metrolink and councilmembers from regional cities in celebrating the completion of the Metrolink Burbank Airport – North Station on Thursday.

Mayor Pro Tem Marsha McLean spoke on behalf of the City at a press event at the station, which will offer Santa Clarita residents a direct route to Hollywood-Burbank Airport, as well as a connection to downtown Los Angeles and the Southern California Region.

“Many of our residents work outside of the Santa Clarita Valley and will greatly benefit from Metrolink providing this much-needed alternative mode of transportation,” said Santa Clarita Mayor Pro Tem Marsha McLean. “This new, convenient daily connection will also allow the rest of Southern California easier access to Santa Clarita.”

Santa Clarita is one of seven incorporated cities along Metrolink’s Antelope Valley Line, which allows riders to travel from Los Angeles’ Union Station all the way to Lancaster. The new Burbank Airport – North Station allows air travelers to access Hollywood-Burbank Airport via a free shuttle. The station is also within walking distance of the airport.

To learn more about the Burbank Airport – North Station and Metrolink service to and from the Santa Clarita Valley, please visit MetrolinkTrains.com.

