Santa Clarita libraries to host ‘bag sale’

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library will host a spring “Bag Sale” event at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Newhall branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library, during normal operating hours from Saturday to Friday, May 25.

For $7, participants will receive a bag in the bookstore to fill with as many used books that will fit, officials said.

All proceeds from the bag sale exclusively support the programming of the Santa Clarita Public Library. Shoppers are welcome to save even more by bringing a Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library book bag from a previous sale for an additional $1 discount.

The volunteers from the Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library invite the community to “spring clean” their bookshelves and closets, and drop off their book for donation at any of the three Santa Clarity Public Library locations.

Make settling in for a new book part of your family summer stay-cation – according to the American Library Association, research shows that sustained encouragement of family reading creates lifelong learners. Stock up at the sale to prevent the “summer slide!”

The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library is a dedicated group of Santa Clarita residents who volunteer, advocate and fundraise to meet the needs of Santa Clarita Public Libraries and patrons. Proceeds from fundraisers sponsored by the Friends of the Library help make possible the dynamic public programming that makes our community a better place. For more information, please visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com or SantaClaritaFOL.com, or follow the Friends on Facebook: @FriendsofSantaClaritaPublicLibrary.

The above information was submitted to The Signal via a news release from the city of Santa Clarita.