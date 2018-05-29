Saugus school officials seek new committee members

By Brennon Dixson

1 hour ago

The Saugus Union School District has announced that it is seeking to fill three new vacancies on its Measure EE Citizens’ Oversight Committee.

Measure EE, a $148 million dollar Prop 39 school facilities bond measure approved by voters on Nov. 4, 2014, is supposed to help modernize, add necessary technology upgrades, renovate, and revitalize SUSD schools, according to district officials.

The District is required to form a Citizens’ Oversight Committee to assist the district in reviewing the expenditures of bond funds as they occur. The committee must include at least seven members of the community who will be appointed by the Governing Board of the School District.

“Service on the Committee is a good opportunity for interested members of the community to learn more about the District and its facilities plans and to support the District and its mission of public education,” officials said.

Currently, the district is seeking a business representative, a parent of a current SUSD student and an active PTO, PTA or Site Council member in the Saugus Union district.

Projects funded through Measure EE include updates to drainage, fencing, security systems and other key modernization upgrades.

Members of the public who are interested in serving on the committee are required to send their completed applications to Nick Heinlein by 4 p.m. on Friday, June 1. Employees, contractors, vendors and consultants of the William S. Hart Union High School District are not eligible to be on the committee.