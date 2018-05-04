SCV Sheriff’s Hosting Community Academy; Applications Now Being Accepted

By News Release

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

News release issued by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will host their sixteenth Sheriff’s Community Academy beginning May 29, 2018. The Sheriff’s Community Academy offers a limited number of community members the exclusive opportunity to learn about every aspect of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The Community Academy will focus on how deputies serve our community, and the inner-workings of community protection within the Santa Clarita Valley.

The Community Academy will meet every Tuesday night from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., beginning May 29, 2018, and concluding on July 17, 2018. Please note that field trip days may be longer.

The eight sessions will cover topics such as patrol procedures, jail operations, detective bureau investigations, and gang/narcotic enforcement. Two of the sessions will be field trips – one to a Sheriff’s Department maximum security jail, and the other to a “Shoot Don’t Shoot” simulator.

Interested community members should contact Deputy Fanny Lapkin via email at Flapkin@lasd.org. There is limited space available and only 30 applicants* will be approved and accepted for the upcoming academy. The last day to submit applications for the Community Academy will be Monday, May 21, 2018.

*NOTE – Applicants must be 18 years of age before the start of the academy, and must live or work in the Santa Clarita Valley. Applicants must not be involved in any criminal process or have felony convictions. All applications are subject to approval of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

For any questions or additional information, please contact Deputy Fanny Lapkin at 661-255-1121 Ext. 5160 or email Flapkin@lasd.org.