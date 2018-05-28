SCV Sheriff’s specialty “zero tolerance” squad makes arrests, seizes guns, drugs

By Jim Holt

2 mins ago

Just two days on the job and the sheriff’s specialty Summer Crime Enforcement Team deputies are already back at it, seizing firearms and drugs, according to station officials.

On Friday, officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station announced the Summer Crime Enforcement Team that carried out successful monthly back-to-back patrols in targeted crime areas last summer was back in action.

The six-member team of deputies — increased from a compliment of four deputies assigned to it last year — made their presence know this past weekend, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station wrote in a post on the station’s Facebook page.

“Over the weekend, deputies recovered loaded firearms during a traffic stop in Canyon Country, arresting an Agua Dulce man in his 30s,” Miller said. “And in another traffic stop conducted in Stevenson Ranch, deputies arrested a 23-year-old man from northern CA after they recovered cocaine, ecstasy, prescription medications, and a large amount of cash in his vehicle.”

The team, comprised of one sergeant and five deputies, will be exclusively tasked with providing residents in the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County with additional patrol resources during the summer months, she said.

Their mission is to prevent crime by stopping it before it occurs.

Last summer, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Crime Enforcement Team — aka the Summer Suppression Team, was responsible for making significant arrests, recovering firearms,and conducting regular parole/probation operations.

When the team first ventured out onto the streets last summer, their impact was felt immediately, according to officials.

When the specialty team turned its attention to disarming the SCV, it came away with a bag of confiscated weapons.

“They were successful in getting dangerous weapons off the streets,” Miller reported last year, noting the team“made numerous arrests for drugs including methamphetamine, marijuana, and heroin.”

In June 2017, Sgt. Brandon Barclay and the “Summer (Suppression) Patrol” Team issued more than 70 citations for misdemeanor offences in addition to arrests.

