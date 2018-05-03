SCV woman appears in court on murder charge for wrong way driving incident

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A Santa Clarita Valley woman charged with murder, attempted murder and assault for allegedly stealing a pickup truck and crashing it on the 210 Freeway, killing a Fontana man and injuring others, appeared briefly in court Thursday to set a date for a preliminary hearing.

Nicole Danielle Thibault, 28, appeared in the Pomona branch of Los Angeles Superior Court and was told to return next month to set a date for the prelim.

“The case was continued to June 27 for preliminary hearing setting in Dept. N of the Pomona Courthouse,” Sarah Ardalani, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Last month, she entered a plea of not guilty.

Thibault was formally charged with with 14 felony counts in relation to a wrong-way driving traffic collision in January.

In their felony complaint filed against her, prosecutors allege she murdered Fontana resident Daniel Castillo.

They also allege she attempted to murder six women and that she assaulted each of those women with a weapon, specifically, a silver-colored 2011 Ford F-150 Raptor pickup truck.

They also claim Thibault committed an act of grand theft auto when she stole the pickup truck.

In their felony complaint, prosecutors recommended that Thibault’s bail remain set at $8 million.

