SCV’s Michel Moore eyed for LAPD top cop spot

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

LAPD First Assistant Chief Michel R. Moore, one of three policemen considered for the department’s top cop position and a longtime resident of the Santa Clarita Valley, would leave his home in Stevenson Ranch if he got the job, he told The Signal on Wednesday — as a matter of principle.

In an interview with The Signal, Moore said if he was named chief of the Los Angeles Police Department, he would move to Los Angeles and say goodbye to the SCV.

“With a daughter in college, my wife and I are empty-nesters, I would be moving out of Santa Clarita,” he said, reflecting on the SCV as an excellent place to have raised his family.

Should he be named LAPD’s chief, moving to “the city” and into the community he swore to protect and serve would be the right thing to do, he said.

“I want to build on the trust of our various communities,” he said. “I want to give our officers the necessary training and tools they need and, at the same time, hold them accountable in areas of using force.”

Moore said he’s big on transparency.

“When we mess up, we fess up and we move on,” he said. “I want to tell the story of our people and be as transparent as possible. I’m proud of them.”

LAPD veteran

First Assistant Chief Michel — pronounced MY-kel — Moore is a 36-year veteran of the LAPD.

Born the second of five children in Porterville, he grew up in various places in the United States, graduating high school in Conway, Arkansas.

When he returned to Southern California in 1978, he joined the LAPD. And, since then, he’s served as police officer, detective, sergeant and lieutenant, working various patrol, investigative and administrative assignments.

Moore was promoted to the rank of captain in 1998, and his assignments became assuming command at Rampart Area following the arrest of Rafael Perez.

In 2002, he was named commander with assignments at Operations-Valley Bureau and later the assistant to the director, office of operations.

Within two years, he was promoted to deputy chief, within eight years to assistant chief.

He oversaw Detective Bureau and Counter-Terrorism and Special Operations Bureau, as well as Citywide Jail, Property and Security Services operations.

Three years ago, he was assigned as director, Office of Administrative Services — a position looking after the department’s fiscal, personnel, training and various support operations including the department’s command center, communications and records management.

Moore’s views on “use of force” were sharpened during his time as chair of the department’s Use of Force Review Board, which evaluates all Categorical Uses of Force, including deadly force and hospitalizations.

Use of Force

Moore wants to promote training for officers that focuses on defusing potentially violent confrontations with LAPD officers.

“I want to see a reinforcement of tactics that bring about de-escalation,” he said.

“We want to slow things down, to a point where the events all unfold in a manner that results in the least amount of force or no force,” Moore said.

“I want them to be able to isolate and control a situation and not prompt a violent encounter,” he said.

Moore also wants to see enhanced training for officers encountering mental health issues, specifically a “40-hour course on intervention training.”

21st Century

The future of policing remains fascinating for Moore, who did not shy away from proclaiming his passion to see it done right.

The University of Redlands grad has earned may commendations and awards for his police service over the years, including the Department’s Medal of Valor, the Police Medal, the Police Star and the Meritorious Service Medal.

“This is a challenge, the 21st century,” he said. “I’m eager.”

His track record for showing up and doing a good job when he gets there is a lengthy one.

He’s a member of the Police Executive Research Forum, the Latin American Law Enforcement Association, the Los Angeles Women Peace Officers and Associates Organization, and the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

