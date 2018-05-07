Special crime team helps arrest assault suspect

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Members of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station’s Crime Impact Team helped deputies arrest an assault suspect Monday afternoon.

About 1:30 p.m., deputies pulled over a motorist at the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Sierra Highway near La Cocina Bar & Grill.

“This was a suspect in a criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon, case,” Lt. Dahring told The Signal.

The CIT is a special operations unit, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station said.

“They were assisting detectives in the arrest,” she said.

