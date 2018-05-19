Super Jazz at The Ranch educates and entertains

By Skylar Barti

1 min ago

Students from all over California gathered at West Ranch High school for the Super Jazz festival’s 11th year.

The festival serves as part competition, part workshop and part showcase for the 22 schools in attendance.

Throughout the day-long festival most of the bands had the chance to perform on one of two stages, either the West Ranch theatre or in the West Ranch library. In addition to the performances, the students had the opportunity to learn various techniques from professionals in the industry.

“There are schools that come and perform and play for respected jazz educators. They get ranked and rated, they get comments they get feedback, there’s trophies, there’s guest performances with professional musicians, it’s just a great overall day,” said Brian Leff, the director of jazz studies at West Ranch.

The festival also happens to be a major fundraiser, with the proceeds going back into the jazz program at West Ranch.

The most important part of the day for the students is the opportunity to learn every part of the process, Leff said.

“It’s cool for them to do the performances and possibly get a trophy at the end of the day but really it’s the educational part of the festival,” Leff explained. “For my students running this festival, they get to see behind the scenes and see what it takes. All the different jobs, it’s a lot of work.”

At the end of the day after the judges have given their feedback and input, trophies and awards are given out to the students that participated.