Super Jazz returns to West Ranch

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The talent and tunes of Southern California jazz performers will fill the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, when Super Jazz at the Ranch returns to West Ranch High School.

The traditional daylong jazz festival is expected to be studded with dazzling musical performances, competitions and clinics for musicians residing in the area, according to officials.

The music will begin at 9 a.m. and highlights of the day include a noon performance by the VDE Big Band, a collection of Los Angeles’s top young jazz talent led by drummer Kevin van den Elzen.

Saddleback College’s Joey Sellers will lead the Hart District Jazz “All-Stars,” a group composed of talented jazz students from around the William S. Hart Union School District prior to a performance by Chord Four, an innovative and intriguing jazz combo which pulls its sound from jazz as well as the traditional music of Ghana, India, Indonesia and the Balkans.

Adjudicators include active professional musicians and notable jazz educators who will evaluate jazz ensembles from schools throughout Southern California.

All day general admission to Super Jazz at the Ranch is $10, and admission for students and seniors is $7.