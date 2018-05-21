Three vandals deface a dozen Saugus High School buildings

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Local sheriff’s deputies are looking for three young vandals who defaced at least a dozen campus buildings at Saugus High School early Monday morning.

About 4:30 a.m., three vandals believed to be kids used blue and white – Saugus High School colors – paint to write messages on outside walls.

“Our school resource Deputy Tom Drake did take a report of the incident, considered felony vandalism,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station told The Signal Monday.

Deputies reviewed video footage of the incident recorded by the school’s surveillance cameras, Miller said.

The vandals reportedly used “chalk paint” to deface school buildings, she said.

“It took three hours to clean it off of 12 different buildings,” Miller said.

“There was no indication this was a hate crime and there were no threats directed at any students,” she added.

There was some profanity used in the graffiti .

Messages in blue paint read: “Wood Gang” and “Is this even our fault.”

At least one messages in white paint made a crude reference to female anatomy.

Felony vandalism is defined as resulting in more than $400 damage.

