Trinity and SCVi softball season cut short in first round of playoffs

By Diego Marquez

1 min ago

In the CIF-Southern Section Division 7 playoffs, Trinity Classical Academy took on St. Mary’s Academy at St. Mary’s on Thursday.

Losing 30-11 the Knights (5-8) were bounced out of the first round.

“We had a great start and we finished strong,” said Trinity head coach Craig Massetto. “Unfortunately, we couldn’t pull it all together in the middle.”

Heidi Schafer hit a home run in the game.

Flintridge Prep 21, SCVi 6

Joining the Knights in the first round of the Division 7 playoffs was Santa Clarita Valley International as they hosted Flintridge Prep at the Hart Little League Complex on Thursday.

Dropping the game 21-6, the Stallions (10-4) fought hard behind freshman Aleena Valenzuela, who finished the game 2-for-3 with a grand slam and double to end the day with five RBIs.

Beatriz Panduro and Alexa Leal both went 2-for-3 in the game.

“We made a lot of mistakes that I feel were caused by nerves,” said SCVi head coach Ken Erenberg. “We only have one senior so I’m excited about the future.”

The Stallions finished the season undefeated in Omega League play going a perfect 9-0.