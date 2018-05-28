Truck catches fire on Valencia off-ramp

A pickup truck that caught fire on the off-ramp of Valencia Boulevard prompted a swift response by firefighters Monday morning.
Shortly before 10 a.m., firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a white pickup truck fully engulfed in flames at the bottom of the Southbound I-5 off-ramp, Supervisor Bernard Peters told The Signal Monday.
No one was hurt and the fire did not extend to any roadside brush, he said.
