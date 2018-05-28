Truck catches fire on Valencia off-ramp
A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
By Jim Holt
1 min ago

A pickup truck that caught fire on the off-ramp of Valencia Boulevard prompted a swift response by firefighters Monday morning.

Shortly before 10 a.m., firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a white pickup truck fully engulfed in flames at the bottom of the Southbound I-5 off-ramp, Supervisor Bernard Peters told The Signal Monday.

No one was hurt and the fire did not extend to any roadside brush, he said.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt

About the author

View All Posts
Jim Holt

Jim Holt

A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal

Truck catches fire on Valencia off-ramp

1 min ago
Add Comment
Jim Holt

A pickup truck that caught fire on the off-ramp of Valencia Boulevard prompted a swift response by firefighters Monday morning.

Shortly before 10 a.m., firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a white pickup truck fully engulfed in flames at the bottom of the Southbound I-5 off-ramp, Supervisor Bernard Peters told The Signal Monday.

No one was hurt and the fire did not extend to any roadside brush, he said.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt

About the author

View All Posts
Jim Holt

Jim Holt