Two female deputies injured in separate on-duty incidents

By Jim Holt

34 mins ago

Two deputies, both women, are recovering from injuries suffered in the line of duty early Tuesday morning — one injured in a traffic collision, the other in a tussle with an unruly prisoner.

“The good news — they’re both going to be okay,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday.

The first incident happened about 1:15 a.m., when “One our female deputies was responding to a call, heading eastbound on Magic Mountain Parkway. A traffic collision occurred between her patrol car and another vehicle, driven by an adult female, at the Valencia Boulevard intersection,” she wrote. “The deputy was transported to the hospital for medical treatment, and has since been released,” Miller said, noting the other driver declined medical treatment.

The injured deputy was expected to be off work for about a week, one sergeant told The Signal.

In a second and unrelated incident that happened about 2:50 a.m., a deputy was “transporting a male adult prisoner to the Inmate Reception Center in Los Angeles, when the prisoner became violent and started kicking out the rear windows of the patrol car,” Miller reported.

“The deputy pulled over her vehicle by the side of the I-5 freeway at Hollywood Way.

“She was able to stop the prisoner from escaping and assisted in detaining him as units from Los Angeles Police Department and Burbank Police Department arrived.

The deputy suffered minor injuries and is going to be okay, Miller said.

The deputy suffered a cut to her finger, apparently caused by broken glass.

