Val Verde Civic Association elects new Board of Directors

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

New board members for the Val Verde Civic Association were announced after an election Thursday night, said Erica Larsen, former president of the VVCA.

The new board members will be Larsen, Tanya Hauser, Martha Lomelli, Mickey Newbauer and Kevan Smalley, Larsen said.

Positions within the board, such as president and clerk, for the new and returning members, have not been determined yet, she added.

The former Board of Directors consisted of Larsen as president; Smalley as programs and development director; Chris Morris as projects director; Newbauer as public relations director; Lauren Taylor as secretary; and Hauser as treasurer.

Morris and Taylor will not be returning for a second term, and one of their vacancies will be filled by Lomelli.

The association also held their meeting last night and gave updates from the Castaic Area Town Council members Bonnie Nikolai and Jeremiah Dockray and Community Benefits Funding Committee member Vince Cantella.