Valencia resident seeking donations to receive seizure service dog

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A Valencia family has been fundraising since March to help their daughter, living with a variety of health conditions, receive a service dog to help detect seizures.

Valencia resident Courtney Golin, 23, has cerebral palsy, autism, OCD, sensory integration problems and epilepsy, all conditions that have impacted her ability to live independently. Golin’s epilepsy leads her to have an average of 5-10 seizures a week, her sister Breanna Carrington told the Signal on Thursday. Golin has a VNS implanted in her chest, a device that can regulate her seizures by sending an electrical signal to her brain when activated with a magnet.

Golin is currently eligible through the 4 Paws for Ability program to have her own “seizure dog.” The dogs are bred to meet the needs of epileptic patients and can detect when a seizure is about to happen through the scent of their owner. The dogs are trained by sniffing clothing the person was wearing during a previous seizure to recognize how their smell changes when one is about to come on.

The cost for the service dog is not covered under insurance and is $17,000. Carrington has set up a Mighty Cause online fundraiser for those interested in helping Golin receive her dog.

For more information on what a seizure alert dog is and the organization, visit their website at the following link: http://4pawsforability.org/seizure-assistance-dog/

For donations via check, interested donors can make it out to “4 Paws For Ability, Inc” and put “Courtney Golin” in the memo line.

Checks can be mailed to the address:

4 Paws For Ability – In honor of Courtney Golin

253 Dayton Ave Xenia, OH 45385