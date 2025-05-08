Solution Tree recognizes Saugus district 

News release

The Saugus Union School District was recently recognized by Solution Tree for its sustained success in raising student achievement, according to a news release from Solution Tree.

The district’s successful implementation of the Professional Learning Communities at Work process was a major contributing factor in the improved achievement of its students, the release said.

PLCS are schools and districts in which educators recognize the key to improved learning for students is ongoing, job-embedded learning for the adults who serve those students. The three big ideas of a PLC call upon educators to focus on learning, build a collaborative culture and create a results orientation.

“We are tremendously honored by this recognition,” district Superintendent Colleen Hawkins said in the release. “The work of our entire team, teachers, classified, and administrators, has created an environment of continuous improvement, allowing us to achieve more together.”

Schools are recognized based on criteria including demonstration of a commitment to PLC concepts, implementation of these concepts for at least three years, and clear evidence of improved student learning over that period, the release said. Once measurable results can be seen, the school must explain its practices, structures, and culture and submit its application for consideration by the PLC Review Committee.

Recognized model PLC schools are listed on allthingsplc.info, where they share implementation strategies, structures, and performance with other educators interested in improving their schools.