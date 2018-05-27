Vehicle fire reported on 14 freeway near Agua Dulce
By Skylar Barti
1 min ago
Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on the 14 freeway just after 11 a.m. Sunday.
The call went out to fire officials at 11:10 a.m. Sunday to NB 14 freeway by Agua Dulce Canyon road. Firefighters arrived on scene ten minutes later to find a single vehicle on fire, according to Supervisor Bernard Peters of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
The fire was knocked down shortly after at 11:35 a.m..
The fire did not spread beyond some grass underneath the vehicle, according to Peters.
Skylar Barti
Skylar currently works for The Signal as a political writer. Before working for the The Signal he was a student and senior producer for College of the Canyons Cougar News.