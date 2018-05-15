Water meeting tonight looks at outreach plan
SCV Water Agency
By Jim Holt
1 min ago

 

Water officials are holding their regional meeting tonight, discussing among other issues a plan to reach out to the community through social media about conservation.

The Santa Clarita Valley meeting take place at the agency’s Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant beginning in earnest at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Tonight’s agenda includes a recommendation that agency’s board of directors approve a 10-page Outread Communications Plan to better inform the public about pressing water issues.

Topping the list of issues targeted by the planners are: conservation, drought and industry leadership.

The Rio Vista plant is on Bouquet Canyon Road, overlooking Central Park.

Jim Holt

Jim Holt

