Wild for Animals Event Helps Homeless Animals

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

By Pat Willett, Newhall Community Contributor

Local residents and friends who want to help homeless animals can do so by attending the Wild for Animals event 6 p.m. Saturday, May 19, at Centre Pointe Plaza, 26415 Carl Boyer Drive. Proceeds from the appetizers and cocktail event will help purchase medical equipment to help homeless animals at the Castaic Animal Care Center in Castaic.

Guests are encouraged to wear poodle skirts or an animal print outfit to focus on the homeless animals that will be helped by their donations. Tickets at the door are $50 a person and include appetizers and drinks and the opportunity to bid on animal-themed items donated for a silent auction. Awards will be presented to local veterinarians, pet stores, rescue people and organizations that help homeless animals in the local community.

Special guests will include U.S. Congressman Steve Knight, California State Senator Scott Wilk, County of Los Angeles Animal Care and Control Director Marda Mageda and Castaic Animal Care Center Director Karen Stepp. The event is hosted by Richard and Kiza Hilton, with the help of “a few fabulous furry friends!”

A donation box at the entry to the event will be used to collect new or gently-used blankets and towels, cat and dog food, or other miscellaneous animal supplies brought to the party by guests for the use of homeless animals. All cash and material donations will be go through the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation, a 501(C)(3) organization, and all donations will be tax deductible to the extent allowed by law.

Centre Pointe Plaza is located at the corner of Carl Boyer Drive and Centre Pointe Parkway, just west of Golden Valley Road. RSVPs and requests for information can be directed to 661-886-1116.