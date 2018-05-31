Wine on the Roof brings together dining, wines in support of schools

By Perry Smith

1 min ago

WiSH Education Foundation officials expressed gratitude this week, still totaling receipts from their latest fundraising efforts, Wine on the Roof.

The precise tally wasn’t available as of Wednesday, but organizers were able to fill the 200 seats allotted, and foundation officials said the money raised helped the organization closer to its goals for classroom support.

“This year, our funding focus was STEAM with an emphasis on the arts,” said Amy Daniels, executive director of the WiSH Education Foundation.

“We have been thrilled to be able to provide funding for arts programs throughout the district with the help of events like these,” Daniels said. “We gave money to literature, graphic arts and music programs.”

Daniels meets with teachers and administrators throughout the year to help identify need, she said. The foundation also works with grant writers to identify where additional funding might be available.

The wining-and-dining event grossed more than $20,000 for the foundation, thanks to the help of countless supporters, according to one of the event’s organizers, Eve Bushman of Eve Bushman Consulting.

“This first ‘collaboration’ of chefs and winemakers, restaurants and their staffs, all working together seamlessly was just a wild idea,” Bushman said. “But due to the professionalism of all involved it was pulled off.”

The event was similar in nature to the previous Wine on the Rooftop event that Bushman put together with Marlee Lauffer, president of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation.

Staff from local winemakers and restaurants came together and volunteered their efforts seamlessly, she added, listing a host of helpers. “Thanks to my co-host, his first time at bat, Steve Lemley, for making it happen; Jennifer Chadwick of Salt Creek Grille for being our lead coordinator; and dozens of committee members and volunteers.”

The list of restaurants that took part included a few new and some well-known spots throughout the Santa Clarita Valley, including the soon to open Newhall restaurant Old Town Junction, the Speakeasy Bakery, Newhall Press Room, Hundred Miles, Olive Terrace Bar and Grill, Bonefish Grill, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Sweet Beams Ice Cream, Salt Creek Grille, Wolf Creek Restaurant and Honu Coffee.

The event’s food was paired with wines from winemakers exclusive to Pulchella Winery, Bushman said. The Santa Clarita winemakers included Steve Lemley, Nate Hasper, Adam Hasper, Mark Blatty, Scott Page-Pagter and Douglas Minnick.