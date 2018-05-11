Woman, believed homeless, struck and killed by train

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A woman, believed homeless, was struck and killed by a Metrolink train Friday evening, sparking an investigation by local sheriff’s deputies trying to determine if the crash was accidental or not.

The fatal crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Drayton Street near Railroad Road Avenue, across from the Saugus Cafe.

“A Metrolink northbound train traveling to Lancaster struck a pedestrian in the middle of the tracks on Drayton,” Lt. Leo Bauer of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told The Signal.

The woman was described as possibly in her 50s.

“We believe she was from a local shelter but we’re still investigating,” he said. “We don’t know if was accidental or suicide.”

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the incident a couple of minutes before 7 p.m.

“It was a DOA,” Fire Department Supervisor Imy McBride said.

An area around the crash site was expected to remain closed to the public for a couple of hours.

