Would be jumper, prompts brief highway shutdown

Holiday traffic on Highway 14 ground to a halt momentarily Monday when all lanes of Highway 14 were shut down for a man threatening to jump off the overpass on Escondido Canyon Road, between Acton and Agua Dulce.
Shortly after 11 a.m., emergency response crews scrambled to the Highway 14 overpass for reports of a man “hanging over the side.”
“This was for a male adult hanging from the side, communicating with (Palmdale) sheriff’s deputies,” Supervisor Cheryl Sims of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Firefighters were dispatched to the area for the incident dubbed, the Sage Incident.
California Highway Patrol officers immediately issued a SigAlert, stopping traffic in both directions of the highway.
About 11:33 a.m., the SigAlert was lifted when the man who had threatened to jump from the overpass, began running along Escondido and into the desert.
Sheriff’s deputies began pursuing the man on foot, last seen running near Big Springs Road.
Mental Health and other resources for Santa Clarita Valley
College of the Canyons Student Health & Wellness Resource Website
Child & Family Center, Santa Clarita
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Behavioral Health Free and Confidential MH Screening Website:
Mental Health America
Mental Health: It’s Part of All Our Lives 1-800- 789-2647
National Child Traumatic Stress Network
National Council for Community Behavioral Healthcare
National Institute for Mental Health