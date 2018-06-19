2018 All-SCV Girls Swim Team

By Diego Marquez

1 min ago

Bursting onto the scene in 2018, Valencia freshman sensation Izabella Adame wasn’t afraid to make waves in her ascent to the top, marking it the second year in a row that a Valencia girls swimmer takes home the title of All-SCV Girls Swimmer of the Year.

“It feels really great,” Adame said. “I’ve worked so hard for it and it just feels so good to know that my hard work has paid off.”

Excelling in the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard breaststroke, Adame was the fastest Foothill League girls swimmer of the year, qualifying in both events for CIF-Southern Section Division 1 prelims.

At the CIF-SS Division 1 finals, Adame placed ninth in the 200-yard individual medley and fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke, receiving All-American Consideration in the latter with a time of 1:03.76.

Competing alongside her good friend and teammate, Julia Unas, Adame’s best memories are those that end with Unas and herself at the front of the pack.

“My favorite memory has to be when Julia and I won first and second at league finals,” Adame said. “It was nice to win my first big high school swim meet next to my friend.”

Always looking for the next opportunity to get better, Adame never underestimates herself and keys in on the ultimate goal of winning.

“I just zone myself out before my races,” Adame said. “I don’t pay attention to anyone even if they are talking to me because I’m just so focused on the race.”

One-fourth of the league’s first-place 200-yard medley relay team (Adame, Jin Young Yi, Emma Hiett, Allison Cho) and first-place 200-yard freestyle relay team (Adame, Allison Cho, Emma Hiett, Julia Unas) Adame is excited about the direction and bond that the Vikings have shown throughout the year.

“It was really fun and I really enjoyed this year a lot,” Adame said. “I liked the league relays because everyone was cheering for each other and even though we lost, we still had a good time cheering for each other.”

Eager and excited as ever to improve on the amazing year she had, Adame has plans to compete at the 2018 Speedo Junior National Championships held at William Woollett, Jr. Aquatic Center in Irvine, California on July 31 through August 4.

“My goals for next season are to drop time in my events and to keep being humble,” Adame said. “I’m just ready for juniors because it’s my first summer junior nationals

meet.”

How Adame will celebrate her success this season: “I’m just going to hang out with friends and you know, eat food.”

All-SCV Girls Swim Team

Reagan Nibarger, West Ranch, sophomore

For the second time in as many years, Nibarger makes the All-SCV Girls Swim Team repeating her breakout performance by taking home first-place titles in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle. At the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 finals Nibarger finished seventh in the 50-yard freestyle and tied for third in the 100-yard freestyle.

Maxine Catig, Hart, sophomore

A key piece in the Hart girls’ Foothill League title, Catig was the Foothill League’s fastest swimmer in the 100-yard backstroke and part of the first-place 400-yard freestyle relay team (Catig, Alyssa Hamilton, Gracie Hill, Hope Hill). At the CIF-SS Division 1 finals, she placed eighth in the 100-yard freestyle and the relay team finished seventh.

Sophia Morici, West Ranch, senior

As West Ranch’s senior leader, Morici excelled in, but wasn’t restricted to, long-distance events winning the Foothill League title in the 500-yard freestyle and placing second in the 200-yard freestyle. Morici’s 400-yard freestyle relay team (Morici, Nibarger, Kelsey Choe, Angeline Estiandan) finished second at league finals. At CIF-SS finals Morici finished eighth in the 500-yard freestyle.

Allison Cho, Valencia, junior

The ultimate teammate, Cho was part of two first-place Vikings’ relay teams — the 200-yard medley and freestyle relay — that took home the league crown. Cho finished second in the 100-yard freestyle behind Nibarger. Swimming anchor in the 200-medley relay, her Vikings relay team finished eighth at CIF-SS Division 1 finals.

Genesis Lewis, Hart, junior

Winning the 100-yard butterfly by .21 seconds at league finals, Lewis was the fastest Foothill League girls butterflyer with four of the top five spots going to Hart swimmers. Her second-place Foothill League 200-yard freestyle relay team (Lewis, Megan Soto, Alyssa Hamilton, Taylor Toledo) placed seventh at CIF-SS finals.

Ellie Horst, Hart, freshman

The second freshman swimmer to make the list, Horst made a splash in her first year at Hart by winning the Foothill League girls fastest 200-yard freestyler, beating out the Wildcats’ Morici by .18 seconds.

Honorable Mention

Canyon — Caitiln Hamburger, senior

Golden Valley — Emma Hinson, senior

Hart — Hope Hill, sophomore

Saugus — Viviana Raker, sophomore

Valencia — Jin Young Yi, sophomore

West Ranch — Angelene Estiandan, sophomore