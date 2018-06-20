Acosta names SOS Entertainment as 38th District’s Business of the Year

By mchavez

1 min ago

Assemblyman Dante Acosta announced SOS Entertainment as the 38th District’s 2018 Business of the Year, Tuesday afternoon.

“I want to recognize Ed Masterson and SOS Entertainment for all they do for the 38th Assembly District,” Acosta announced in a news release. “Not only are they extremely professional, but their commitment to community service encourages them to constantly look for ways to give back.”

SOS Entertainment is a full-service event-production company with locations in Santa Clarita, San Diego and San Jose. The company has worked with local businesses, organizations and nonprofits, including the Boys & Girls Club, the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, and the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center.

“Assemblyman Acosta has about half a million people in his Assembly District, so to be selected as the company (for the award), it’s a huge honor. We’re incredibly grateful,” said Ed Masterson, Marketing Manager at SOS Entertainment.

Acosta praised the SOS Entertainment for their contributions to the Santa Clarita area in a statement on Tuesday: “SOS Entertainment is an excellent example of a business that is truly a community partner. In the last five years, SOS Entertainment has donated more than one million dollars in money or services to the communities surrounding their office locations in Santa Clarita, San Jose and San Diego.”

“What makes the company special is Derek,” said Masterson, about Derek Sage, president of the SOS Entertainment company. “He has a really generous heart. He’s always open to cutting our cost while maintaining our standard,” which Masterson noted was particularly important for nonprofits organizations in need of SOS Entertainment services.

The generosity of the SOS Entertainment company may stem from the company’s 12 core values, according to company officials. Those values are: enthusiasm, communication, humility, integrity, efficiency, attention to detail, progression, leadership, family, community, innovation and teamwork.

“They’re pretty lofty goals,” Masterson said. “It’s a matter of having weekly meetings with Derek. Not just talking about them, but taking them out while we do our work. We’re always trying to keep that core value list in front of us.”

To learn more about SOS Entertainment, visit their website at www.sosentertainment.com.