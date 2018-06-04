Air quality warning issued for Santa Clarita Valley

By Perry Smith

1 min ago

Air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals in East San Gabriel Valley and Santa Clarita Valley on Tuesday, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

The county’s Public Health Department is advising people living or working in the East San Gabriel Valley and Santa Clarita Valley areas with heart disease, asthma or other respiratory diseases to minimize outdoor activities, according to Jeffrey Gunzenhauser, Los Angeles County’s interim health officer.

Schools with children who have sensitive conditions, including heart disease, asthma, and other chronic respiratory diseases, should not participate in outdoor physical activity and should stay indoors as much as possible.

