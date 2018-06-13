Caltrans closes on-ramps to southbound I-5 at Hasley Canyon

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

For the rest of the summer, Caltrans is expected to close one of two on-ramps to the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Hasley Canyon Road.

The on-ramp closure began mid-May, and is expected to continue until at least mid-August.

The California Department of Transportation issued a news release last month advising construction will close one of two of the southbound I-5’s on-ramps at Hasley for up to three months.

The second on-ramp at Hasley Canyon Road is expected to remain open daily, according to a May 15 release.

The southbound on-ramp at Sedona Way closed Mid-May, and is expected to be closed continuously until about mid-August while new pavement is constructed where the ramp enters the freeway, Caltrans officials said.

As an alternative, drivers are urged by Caltrans to use a second on-ramp to southbound I-5 at Hasley Canyon Road, located 0.2 miles south of the closed ramp at Sedona Way.

This temporary ramp closure is part of a $171 million construction project to replace and repair concrete lanes on nearly 16 miles of I-5.

The on-ramp at Hasley Canyon Road is scheduled to generally remain open during construction though it will close intermittently on some nights.

It will reopen by 6 a.m. or earlier, Mondays through Fridays.

The schedule, according to Caltrans, is weather-permitting and subject to change.

When both on-ramps are closed, detour signs will be posted to direct drivers south on The Old Road about two miles to the next southbound I-5 on-ramp at Rye Canyon Road.

The I-5 Roadway Rehabilitation Project is removing and replacing all of the concrete in the two right lanes (#3 and #4 lanes) and repairing damaged sections of the #1 and #2 lanes on I-5 from one-half mile south of State Route 14 to 1.7 miles north of Lake Hughes Road.

The expected completion date is in fall 2019.

The public will see more pavement projects in the future as a result of Senate Bill 1, California’s new transportation funding plan.

