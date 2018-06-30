Canyons football product commits to Bowling Green State University

By Diego Marquez

1 min ago

Committing to Bowling Green State University in Ohio on a full-ride athletic scholarship, College of the Canyons wide receiver RB Marlow took a path less traveled to play football at a Division 1 school.

Graduating from Lakeland Christian High School in Lakeland, Florida, Marlow broke and set records all through his high school career, but didn’t get any legitimate offers that he wanted from any schools. So he took the JUCO route.

“It was hard on me,” Marlow said. “In high school I didn’t really get any scholarships that I wanted so I decided to go to junior college.”

Starting out at Coffeyville Community College in Coffeyville, Kansas in the summer of 2016, Marlow quickly found that Coffeyville was not the school he was supposed to be at. At the beginning of fall camp, he decided to make another move and transfer to College of the Canyons, thanks to a recommendation from a former teammate.

“One of my high school running backs was attending COC before I did,” Marlow said. “Plus my head coach at Lakeland knew coach (Ted) Iacenda. He told me he was a good guy and that he wanted the best for his kids and that he would try his hardest to get me out.”

Trusting him, Marlow agreed and joined the Cougars football team in the fall of 2016.

Playing in 10 games in the 2016-2017 football season, Marlow racked up 465 yards and four TDs, averaging 46.5 yards per game on 3.1 receptions.

In his sophomore year, Marlow produced once again, finishing the year with 417 yards on 31 receptions averaging 13.5 yards per reception and was tied for second on the team with seven TDs.

“I think the coaching staff really helped me improve,” Marlow said. “Coach (Dan) Corbet and Coach I always told me that hard work is something that defines you, so I dialed in and started working and it showed.”

Always on time for practice, workouts, condition and team activities Marlow showed the dedication and spirit that could translate into a Division 1 athlete.

Ending his second season at Canyons, Marlow admits he didn’t know what his next move was until Eastern Michigan officially asked him to take a visit.

”University of Hawaii, Fresno State and Kansas University all showed interest and said they were going to get back to me. Then Eastern Michigan came out and was the first school to bring me out for a visit.”

On the official visit, Marlow was told by the Eastern Michigan coaching staff that a scholarship might open up and if it did it was his. It never happened.

“I wasn’t expecting it, but I had faith in God and I believed that he was going to come through because I’ve been putting in so much work for so long,” Marlow said.

At the very last minute, Marlow got a call from Bowling Green, which offered him a full-ride athletic scholarship on the spot.

Agreeing to come out for a visit, Marlow fell in love with the Ohio school, the coaches and the opportunity of playing at a Division 1 school immediately.

“Since they gave me the opportunity, I felt like I should give them the same and so I accepted on my official visit,” Marlow said. “At the end of day my dad and I discussed it and we came to the conclusion that Bowling Green was for me.”

Playing in a similar offense to the one that he ran with back in high school, Marlow is excited to play in the spread RPO offense that the Falcons run.

“For me it’s the offense and the what they offer off the field,” Marlow said. “When I came here they told me that I would have the help that I needed to succeed in the classroom and on the field so the decision was easy.”

Hoping his legacy at Canyons will be one of a hardworking and ultimate teammate, Marlow said he couldn’t have done it with the help of those in his life.

“I would like to thank the 102 for being there for me when I was down and needed some family help. Blake Green and his family for feeding me when I didn’t have any food. Andrew Brito and his family for giving me a place to stay when I didn’t have one.

“Thanks Mom and Dad for investing in me and believing in me. Thanks to my girlfriend Ashly for being a great girl and being there for me and taking care of our beautiful son, Kaison, I love you both. Thank you to my big sister Kita Marlow for being the best sister. RIP to my big brother Paris, you pushed me to go harder everyday cause I know what you wanted me to do in life. I love you forever, rest easy.”