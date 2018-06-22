Castaic bids farewell to retirees

By Brennon Dixson

2 mins ago

Castaic Union School District celebrated the five employees who will retire prior to the beginning of next school year at Thursday’s district meeting of the governing board.

“Thank you for your dedication to the Castaic Union School District,” Superintendent Steve Doyle said to the outgoing employees in attendance.

During the retirement ceremony, each of the attending retirees received a certificate of recognition for devoting themselves to the best interests of the students and the district, as well as a resolution that highlighted the work they’ve done in the district, which was read by clerk Stacy Dobbs.

Representatives from the offices of Rep. Steve Knight, Sen. Scott Wilk, Assemblyman Dante Acosta and county Supervisor Kathryn Barger, among others, were on hand to present the various certificates that would accompany the plaques and other gifts.

The tenures of the retiring employees stretch as far back to 1987, and include positions related to special education, driving buses and office management, Doyle said.

On behalf of Knight, Gary Medina described the staff and faculty as a constant source of patience, understanding and support to the children they encountered on a daily basis.

After thanking retirees for their dedicated service to the district, members of the board posed for a picture and extended their sincerest best wishes to the group of retirees, which included Cynthia Seamands, Linda Canale, Nancy Waycot, Mike Coffey and Francine Solon.