Convict who led cops on 2016 chase along train tracks, arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A man sentenced to prison two years ago for fleeing a peace officer’s motor vehicle after he drove along Metrolink train tracks to get away, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Scott Barrowclough, 43, of Canyon Country, was arrested on the felony charge Saturday morning.

Barrowclough was sentenced in June 2016 to two year in prison for eluding sheriff’s deputies, after pleading no contest to fleeing a police officer’s vehicle. Prior to that, in 2013, he was sentenced to two years in prison for possessing a firearm as a felon.

At one point in the 2016 pursuit of Barrowclough’s older-model SUV, the motorist took to the train tracks to elude CHP officers.

Near Lost Canyon Road, pursuers lost sight of the SUV until they looked at the railway tracks and spotted it again.

CHP officers caught up with the motorist at the White Rock Lake Resort RV Park on Soledad Canyon Road, where two people — a driver and a passenger — were detained.

Barrowclough had been arrested twice in the five months before he received his two-year prison sentence in November 2013. He was sent to Wasco State Prison.

Barrowclough was arrested Nov. 3, 2013, for robbery but ended up pleading no contest to the lesser offense of being a felon possessing a firearm.

In his latest arrest, he was denied bail.

