UPDATE: Forward progress stopped on 3.5-acre brush fire near Sierra Highway

By Perry Smith

59 mins ago

Los Angeles County firefighters managed to stop progress on a 3.5 acre brush fire around 1 p.m. Tuesday. The fire broke out near Sierra Highway and Highway 14, fire officials said.

The fire was first reported at about an acre in size, according to Vanessa Lozano, Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson, around 12:20 p.m.

Units are still on scene, and aerial units are assisting.

“We have approximately 3- to 3.5 acres with 10 percent containment and forward progress halted,” said Joey Marrone, a spokesman with the Fire Department.

Winds had pushed the fire east, according to fire officials, who also said there’s moderate fuel and that two agencies, city of Los Angeles fire and Angeles National Forest, are also assisting.

Fire officials were called at 12:11 p.m. and on the scene at 12:18 p.m.

No structures are threatened and no injuries have been reported.

The fire was reported near the northbound side of Sierra Highway, near Highway 14.