Deputies searching for missing person last seen in Newhall

By Skylar Barti

52 mins ago

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a woman who went missing in Santa Clarita Saturday afternoon.

Bernadine Miller, 77 year old Bell Gardens resident, was last seen leaving the Walgreens on Valley St. and Lyons Ave. before going missing. Miller is described as a black female last seen wearing a blue sweater, a white full beanie and dark blue scarf, according to Lt. Leo Bauer with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s station.

Miller is reported to be suffering from dementia, lupus, heart problems and a possible opiate addiction, according to Lt. Bauer who received the information from Miller’s relatives who reported her missing. According to Lt. Bauer, Miller may not be taking her medication.

As of 1:30 p.m. deputies were still searching for Miller around the Newhall area.

A picture from Walgreens’ security feed will be released by Sheriff’s deputies later today.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.