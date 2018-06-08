Deputy puncher gets three days in jail, three years probation

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A Canyon Country man who punched a deputy in the face during an unprovoked attack was sentenced Friday to three days in jail and given a list of conditions to follow.

Erik James Pigati, 29, appeared Friday in Newhall Municipal Court at the Santa Clarita Courthouse where he pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor count of battery upon a peace officer.

As part of the negotiated plea agreement, Pigati was sentenced to 36 months of summary probation and three days in county jail for which he was credited.

He is required to attend 26 Alcoholics Anonymous sessions and 26 anger management class sessions, do 20 days of community service, pay a $150 restitution fee to the court and restitution to the victims in an amount to be determined, said Paul Eakins, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

He is restricted from possessing any weapons during his three-year probation and from owning, possessing or buying firearms for 10 years.

A hearing is scheduled for July 13 when court is expected to hear the details of a progress report. At that time, Pigati is expected to set a date for a restitution hearing.

Pigati was arrested on Jan. 28 on suspicion of battery on a peace officer with injury, a felony.

The assault happened about 2.40 a.m. that same day, when deputies were on the 20400 block of Kelsey Street in Canyon Country assisting two intoxicated males, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told The Signal at the time of the arrest.

As the deputies were helping the two intoxicated males, one of two men punched a deputy in the face in an unprovoked attack, she said.

