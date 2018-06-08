District Attorney warns of online streaming-service scam

By Perry Smith

1 min ago

When folks lose access to their favorite video-streaming service, it can create panic, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

And that concern is now leading people to becoming victims of fraud.

Deputy District Attorney John Weller explains how the scam works in this video:

In the Streaming Service Scam, victims receive an email that appears to be from a video or music streaming app claiming a subscription was canceled because the billing information couldn’t be verified.

It directs victims to click a link to a fraudulent website that requests their credit card information or other personal data to renew the subscription.

Scammers then use the information to make purchases on the victims’ credit cards or otherwise gain access to their accounts.

The bogus emails and websites scammers utilize often look legitimate, with the same format, typeface and logos used by the companies they are pretending to represent.

TIPS: