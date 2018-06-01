Weapons and drug bust carried out at Castaic apartment complex

By Jim Holt

An apartment complex in Castaic was the scene of a multi-jurisdictional weapons and drug bust Friday undertaken by members of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Los Angeles Police Department.

Shortly after 1 p.m., members of both agencies converged around the Villa Castaic Apartments on the 31000 block of Ridge Route Road, near Violin Canyon Road.

LAPD canine officers were at the scene assisting in the operation.

No details about the drug bust were disclosed by officers at the scene.

No deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station participated in the operation, which was described as an LAPD case, said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Details about the operation were expected to be revealed later in the day.

