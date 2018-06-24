Hart Park will get Silents under the stars later this year
Photo: Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation
By Skylar Barti
1 min ago

The Friends of Hart Park are inviting the community out to Hart Park for a silent movie night under the stars, according to a news release.

Silents under the Stars will feature William S. Hart’s movie “The Toll Gate”, which Hart co-wrote with his sister Mary Ellen Hart in 1920, according to the Friends of Hart Park.

The movie will be accompanied by live music by Ray Lowe playing the keyboard.

In addition to the movie, the event will showcase the music of The Grateful Dudes, the longest continuing bluegrass band in southern California for over 35 years, according to the Friends of Hart Park.

The event will also over museum tours, a western silent auction and will provide food for attendees provided by Rattler’s Bar B Que.

The hosts for the event will include “SCV in the Movies” hosts E.J. Stephens and Bill West.

The movie will be played Saturday, Aug 11 at 6 p.m.Those looking to attend Silents under the Stars can buy their tickets at http://friendsofhartpark.org/silents/.

Skylar Barti

Skylar Barti

Skylar currently works for The Signal as a staff writer. Before working for the The Signal he was a student and senior producer for College of the Canyons Cougar News.

